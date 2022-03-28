ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Man killed in fiery crash on I-95

By Peter Burke
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sirC_0esIJltZ00

A fiery crash that left one man dead closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach for several hours Monday.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon just north of the Belvedere Road exit.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Indiana Miranda said one man died at the scene.

All southbound lanes were closed during the crash investigation.

Southbound traffic was backed up for miles as vehicles were being diverted off at the Okeechobee Boulevard exit.

All lanes have since reopened.

Comments / 5

HardHeadedIrishman
2d ago

20 something year old, using cinder block for cruise control, weaving in and out of traffic, meets bridge abutment. End of story except for the harsh reality of grieving parents and family.

Reply
5
Jennifer York
1d ago

I witness this accident this truck was in front of me and my family when this accident happen.My condolences goes out to this person family.

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Independent

Three dead in five-crash pile up on Florida’s I-95 caused by ‘prescribed burn’ smoke

At least three people have died in a series of pile-ups along the I-95 corridor in Florida in zero visibility conditions early Thursday morning.Authorities said smoke from a “prescribed burn off” combined with fog to create a near blackout for motorists along the busy interstate in Volusia County.Follow live updates on the I-95 pile up Both north and southbound lanes saw multiple crashes at around 1.30am, Florida Highway Patrol Lt Kim Montes said. “What we now know happened is there was almost zero visibility in the area based on smoke and fog that had mixed together and visibility dropped to...
ACCIDENTS
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Victims Killed in Fiery Head-On Crash on I-80 Identified; Driver Responsible Was Missing SF Woman

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County medical examiner has identified the two people killed in a head-on collision between a Honda SUV and a Tesla on I-80 near the Carquinez Bridge early Sunday, one of whom was a San Francisco woman who had been reported missing. CHP said a wrong-way driver traveling west on eastbound I-80 in Contra Costa County early Sunday morning collided head-on with a second vehicle in the fatal crash. The two victims were identified as 29-year-old San Francisco resident Madyson James and 38-year-old Vallejo resident Ruiju Ma, according to the medical examiner. CHP said at...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
West Palm Beach, FL
Cars
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
West Palm Beach, FL
Accidents
Daily Florida Press

Woman survives Miami car crash then jumps to her death – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman exited her vehicle after a car accident Saturday and then jumped to her death, authorities said. The unidentified woman was driving a Kia sedan in Miami early Saturday morning and was involved in a crash on Interstate 95. The Florida Highway Patrol did not release any other details about the crash, including whether she was injured or if others were injured.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Traffic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS News

Driver killed after hitting 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A driver is dead after a collision with an 11-foot alligator early Thursday morning on a rural road in Florida, officials said. John Hopkins, 59, was headed eastbound on Country Road 672 in Lithia, which is 30 miles east of Tampa, when the front of his car struck the alligator at about 12:30 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
LITHIA, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy