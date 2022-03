Rangers’ Alford earns All-Southwest Michigan honors

Richard Allen Carlson, 87, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Nov. 20, 2021, at Cass County Medical Care Facility, Cassopolis, after an illness. He was born Aug. 15, 1934, in Decatur, Michigan, the son of Theodore R. and Mabel E. (Smith) Carlson and has lived in southwest Michigan all of his life. He served in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1957 in the Korean War serving in China and aboard the USS boxer and the USS FDR. He was also a member of the National Guard.

EDWARDSBURG, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO