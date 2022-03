Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, was arrested after allegedly mowing down two state troopers, Branden Sisca, 29, and Martin Mack III, 33, along with pedestrian Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, Monday night in Philadelphia as they walked on the shoulder of I-95, CBS 3 reported. Sources close to the investigation say the troopers reportedly pulled Webb over just minutes before the crash but received the distress call about a person on the interstate leaving to help before approaching Webb’s vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO