A new report published earlier this month by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says sea levels will rise 10 to 12 inches in the contiguous U.S. by 2050. The Washington coast could see as much sea level rise — 4 to 6 inches — in the next three decades as it did in the previous century. By the end of the century, the state could see nearly 3 feet in average sea level rise, according to the new projections, a jump from 2 feet in past studies.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO