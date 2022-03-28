Cannabis growing facility planned at Hardwick farm

Six years ago, Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States, put its horsepower behind a high-profile project in the Company’s own backyard: a new multi-purpose equestrian facility at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. The facility, which was branded as “Tractor Supply Co. Arena,” was built by the non-profit Friends of Franklin Parks and opened in late September of 2015. Since then, the Arena has hosted thousands for equestrian and community events.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO