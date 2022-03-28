Cannabis growing facility planned at Hardwick farm
HARDWICK — The managers of a nearly 400-acre farm purchased in September for $2.6 million are planning a cannabis growing facility on the site, and will convene a...www.masslive.com
HARDWICK — The managers of a nearly 400-acre farm purchased in September for $2.6 million are planning a cannabis growing facility on the site, and will convene a...www.masslive.com
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 2