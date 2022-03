OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After 11 practices, almost two-thirds of the way through spring ball there’s enough to start looking at what the Huskers have done well and enough to identify areas of improvement. After all, it’s spring, it’s not supposed to be anywhere near a finished product with five months to go before the opener in Ireland.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO