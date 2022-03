Demi Lovato is opening up about losing their beloved grandmother. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took to Instagram to let their millions of Instagram fans know that their grandmother, Sue Hart, has died. Sue was the mother of Demi's mom, Dianna De La Garza. Dianna first broke the news ahead of Demi. "My heart is broken today but I know you're flying with the angels now... give Daddy a kiss on the cheek for me and tell him I love him," Dianna captioned a photo of herself with her mother. "Y'all have lots to catch up on... I love you forever, my sweet funny beautiful Mama," she wrote with a heart emoji. "I'll see you again one day," she added with broken heart emojis and prayer hands emojis.

