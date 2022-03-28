ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Partygate fines for 'up to 20' Government revellers who broke lockdown rules for boozy gatherings in No 10 and the Cabinet Office are 'due imminently', sources claim

By Lizzie May For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Metropolitan Police are expected to be making their first set of fines for Downing Street lockdown breaches during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Two months after the force began looking into Sue Gray's Whitehall inquiry of alleged breaches of Covid restrictions, government insiders have revealed that the Met have made referrals for the first 'tranche' of fixed penalty notices.

Police are investigating 12 separate events in No 10 and the Cabinet Office across 2020 and 2021, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson said to have attended six of.

Sky News reported that up to twenty fines could be issued in the coming hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47N8n3_0esIISy100
The Metropolitan Police are expected to be making their first set of fines for Downing Street lockdown breaches during the Coronavirus pandemic (Boris Johnson and staff pictured with wine in Downing Street garden in May 2020)

According to The Guardian, sources have revealed that the force have sent out questionnaires to over 100 staff members, aides, and ministers, including Johnson, his wife Carrie, head of the civil service Simon Case, and former private secretary to the PM, Martin Reynolds.

The questionnaires, which have a formal legal status, ask for their account and explanation of the participation at the events. They also give the respondents seven days to respond.

Those who pay the fine will not receive any further action against them, but those who dispute will be considered for pursuing the matter in court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49y7st_0esIISy100
The gatherings at the heart of government included leaving dos, an alleged gathering in Prime Minister Johnson's flat, and a summer drinks party with a 'bring your own booze' memo for all those attending (PM Johnson pictured in March this year)

No fixed penalty notices were issued as of last week, with the Met stating that it was 'intending to start questioning witnesses'.

Over 300 photographs, including both those taken at parties and security-system footage, and 500 pages of documents, have been obtained by Scotland Yard.

Led by Jane Connors, the Met's deputy assistant commissioner and lead for Covid enforcement, detectives from the special enquiries team, which focuses on sensitive cases, are carrying out the investigation.

Criminal records office Acro is issuing the fines after receiving paperwork from the London force.

Civil servant Sue Gray will publish the full report once the Met Police finish their inquiries, as she has only published a redacted version of the investigation so far.

The gatherings at the heart of government included leaving dos, an alleged gathering in Prime Minister Johnson's flat, and a summer drinks party with a 'bring your own booze' memo for all those attending.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would reveal if he had been fined, but it is not known is those who attended will be as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tS8kj_0esIISy100
Two months after the force began looking into Sue Gray's (pictured) Whitehall inquiry of alleged breaches of Covid restrictions, government insiders have revealed that the Met have made referrals for the first 'tranche' of fixed penalty notices

Both the Met Police and No 10 declined to provide a comment for MailOnline on the matter as it is an 'ongoing investigation'.

So far in the Partygate scandal, Downing Street has declined to comment on if the Prime Minister has been questioned by police as of yet - but allies of Johnson are understood to believe he won't be because 'the Met said they wanted to speak to witnesses rather than those under investigation', report The Guardian.

Sky News reported that these punishments are 'only the first' under Operation Hillman, and that the first fines could come as early as Tuesday.

Johnson was called on to resign over the parties before the war in Ukraine began in late February. Some Tory MPs who agreed have since changed their stance.

Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

