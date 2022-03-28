ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Kickboxing champion Maksym Kagal died defending Ukraine as part of the controversial Azov unit

By Alan Dawson
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AjH46_0esIINnc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ttEwp_0esIINnc00
Azov special forces member Maksym Kagal, a kickboxer, died during Ukraine-Russia war.

Photo by Maksym Kagal

  • A champion kickboxer, Maksym Kagal, was reportedly killed in battle Friday in Ukraine.
  • His coach said in a Facebook post that Kagal died March 25 in Mariupol.
  • The coach added that he died "as part of the Special Destination Squad 'Azov'."

Kickboxing champion Maksym Kagal was killed in battle Friday while defending Ukraine from the ongoing Russian invasion in the city Mariupol.

Kagal, 30, reportedly died as part of the controversial Azov special forces — a battalion of up to 1,500 members that has been frequently characterized by The Guardian , MSNBC , and Al-Jazeera , as a far-right paramilitary group with some fighters who displayed neo-Nazi leanings.

"Unfortunately, the war takes the best," Kagal's combat sports coach Oleh Skyrta said in a Facebook post .

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 with Vladimir Putin attempting to justify the aggression because of a goal to "denazify" the country.

In the weeks since, more than 10 million people have been displaced as multiple Ukraine towns and cities have been shelled from Russian aggression. Thousands have died.

Skyrta said Kagal died on March 25 while "defending the city of Mariupol, as part of the Special Destination Squad 'Azov'."

The kickboxing coach then listed Kagal's achievements as the first world champion kickboxer from his gym. He called him "an honest and decent man."

Skyrta finished by remarking: "Rest in peace, brother … we will take revenge on you."

The Azov Special Operations Unit was formed in 2014 as a volunteer militia. It was incorporated into the National Guard later that year.

Though it denies links to neo-Nazism, it has used controversial imagery and symbols linked to Nazism.

A battalion spokesperson even told USA Today in 2015 that up to 20% of its members were Nazis.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Insider
Insider

344K+

Followers

24K+

Posts

158M+

Views

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kickboxer#Kickboxing#Boxing#Combat#Russian#Guardian#Msnbc#Neo Nazi
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
Chicago Sun-Times

Will old Christian prophecy protect Ukraine?

It’s a holy card held close to the Ukrainian vest. As Russia wages war in Ukraine and lowers its Iron Curtain, a Christian legend has been resurrected. Now that a massive Russian tank convoy is close to the country’s capital city of Kyiv, an ancient religious prediction has surfaced.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Teenage Queen’s Guard, 19, who ‘went AWOL to go fight Russia in Ukraine’ is arrested after agreeing to return to UK amid fears rogue soldiers could drag Britain into war

A member of the Queen's Guard has been arrested by military police after leaving his post and heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. The 19-year-old contacted army bosses while in Ukraine, where he wanted to use his training with the regiment to help Ukrainian forces, and agreed to return to Britain.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Russian POW says he was told to shoot CIVILIANS and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days before being captured by Ukrainian forces

A captured Russian commander has revealed he was told to shoot civilians and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days. The man, a platoon leader in Russia's military according to Ukrainian authorities, said Vladimir Putin had ordered the troops to occupy the city of Kharkiv before advancing and capturing other Ukrainian cities.
MILITARY
Insider

Insider

344K+
Followers
24K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy