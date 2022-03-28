Sherry Blanton’s – “I Have A Pot Problem” in Anniston

Calhoun Journal

March 28, 2022

Local Events

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 2pm Sherry Blanton will present “I Have A Pot Problem” at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Sherry enjoys creating beautiful gardens. She is as enthusiastic about the containers as she is about the plants! Learn how satisfying it s to garden in containers! This event is free and open to the public. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

For a full list of local events click here.

