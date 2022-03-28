ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Sherry Blanton’s – “I Have A Pot Problem” in Anniston

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k99sA_0esIIK9R00
Calhoun Journal

March 28, 2022

Local Events

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 2pm Sherry Blanton will present “I Have A Pot Problem” at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County.  Sherry enjoys creating beautiful gardens. She is as enthusiastic about the containers as she is about the plants! Learn how satisfying it s to garden in containers!  This event is free and open to the public. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal

6K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

544K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Calhoun County Journal

Tech Event at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a Tech Event in the Ayers Room. This event is free and open to the public. It is be an opportunity to discover the Library’s free resources for everyday use. There will be a drawing for prizes as well! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County. A few of the resources available a the library are below:
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

April Warehouse Event in Anniston

On April 8, 2022 Heifer Pleasewill have a Warehouse event at 1110 Jones Rd, Anniston, AL 36207. This is a public event that is back & better than ever!! The warehouse is back to being open once weekend per month, and tis owners have stated “Lemme Tell Y’all… it’s Gonna Be a BLAST! Come out for Your Fav Items, Light Refreshments, & Door Prizes!”The dates are Friday April 8th, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday April 9th, 10:00 am to 4, and Sunday April 10th from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
ANNISTON, AL
Newnan Times-Herald

Neighborhood angry over proposed extended-stay hotel

Residents of a subdivision on the east side of Newnan are fuming as a proposed extended stay hotel has been proposed right in the middle of it, and have asked for more input in the process. A group of residents last Thursday held a vigil on the corner of Thomaston...
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, AL
Government
Anniston, AL
Government
City
Anniston, AL
County
Calhoun County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Calhoun County Journal

County Commission Prepares to Say Goodbye to Janice Howard at Commission Meeting 3/24/2022

Call to Order Fred Wilson – Present Danny Shears – Present Carolyn Henderson – Present JD Hess – Present Lee Patterson – Present Invocation/Pledge of Allegiance Adopt Agenda – Unanimously Approved Elected Official/Department Heads  – No Comments Special Announcement Janice Howard has kept the commission running smoothly for 29 years. Her retirement was officially announced […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Spring Break in Anniston

City of Anniston PIO, Jackson Hodges, shared some fun and exciting spring break news for local youth!. The Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) has a full slate of fun activities, games, and more planned for next week! So, be sure to share the attached flier with anyone looking for some spring time fun for their children!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Oxford to Host Muscogee Nation Festival at Choccolocco Park

Oxford City Spokeswoman, Lorie Denton shared that the Muscogee Nation will be returning to their native homeland on the grounds of Choccolocco Park April 8-9. The city of Oxford is excited to host this festival to provide the Muscogee Nation an opportunity to educate our region about their history in Calhoun County. The event, called Reyicepes (pronounced thlē-yā-jē-béz) is free and open to the public. Oxford Mayor Alton Craft says, “We are thrilled to have such a great working relationship with the Muscogee Nation and can’t wait for others across our region to learn more about them and their culture.”
OXFORD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Calhoun Journal#Homesubscribe
AL.com

Mayor announces Food Giant coming to ‘food desert’

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin today announced an incentive package to bring a Food Giant grocery store to an area he described as a “food desert.”. The Food Giant will be in the 2200 block of Bessemer Road in a 22,000-square-feet building that once housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket in Five Points West.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Anniston Star

City Hall will return to Anniston’s downtown

Anniston’s City Hall for the 21st century will be a downtown landmark built at the dawn of the 20th. City officials Tuesday evening announced the city would use money from a general obligation bond to renovate and repurpose the federal building at 12th and Noble into a full-purpose City Hall, complete with City Council meeting chambers.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Sassy Tails Outreach Program Equestrian Event in Anniston

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 you can support a worthwhile cause and an amazing group of children. The Back Country Horsemen of America – Alabama – McClellan Chapter at Camp McClellan Horse Trails, located on Mud Hole Rd, invite you to an equestrian event. From 10:00 am to 2:00pm Sassy Tails outreach program for children with Different Abilities would like to invite you to this Equestrian event. They will be riding, brushing and even painting a pony!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Alabama PALS Spring Cleanup for Calhoun County

Alabama PALS strives to create, maintain and implement statewide anti-litter programs which impact Alabama cities, counties, communities and schools.&nbsp;Alabama PALS assists Alabama cities, counties, schools and communities by offering programs that address litter prevention, cleanup and litter control. Available to all Alabamians, the programs cost nothing, and all support materials are provided through the PALS office. Some of their programs include the following: Adopt-A-Mile, Adopt-A-Stream, Adopt-An-Area, Annual Coastal & Spring Cleanups, and the Clean Campus Program. They also hold an Annual Governor’s Awards each year in November to recognize those who give their time, talents and resources to work with PALs to create a cleaner state. The Governor’s Awards honor individuals and groups in the following categories: Media, Adopt-A-Mile, Special Category, County Commission Award, City, County, Law Enforcement, Judicial, Litter Education, Business and Industry, Honda Manufacturing “Don’t Drop It On Alabama” Award and the Vulcan Volunteer of the Year Award. They also recognize the schools that have gone above and beyond through our Clean Campus Awards for schools and students. Individuals and businesses may become a member of PALS through our website or by calling (334) 263-7737. Sponsorship information is also available at www.alpals.org.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Anniston Star

Anniston, Heflin to hold St. Patrick’s events for man and beast

Both Anniston and Heflin will host Irish-themed 5K “color” walks and runs on March 19 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Heflin Main Street is hosting the annual Strides of March 5K color run in Heflin that will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the beloved St. Pawtrick’s Day pet parade at 11 a.m.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Spring Open House at Calhoun Pickers

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Calhoun Pickers located at 801 Wilmer Ave, Anniston, AL 36201 is opening its doors their Spring Open House the 1st Saturday in April. Door Prizes will be given out every hour!! They will also be having a “parking lot” yard sale the same day! The Calhoun Pickers is an Antique Mall & Indoor Market that is in a 36,000 sqft building with 180+ vendors selling a combination of Antiques, Crafts, Art, Jewelry, and Furniture.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Spring Open House in Oxford

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 there will be a Spring Open House at Barefoot Mercantile & Co located at 1206 Highway Dr, Oxford, AL 36203. From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm make plans to come shopping on Saturday, April 2nd! Kristi’s Classics will be setup selling delicious hotdogs, smoked sausages & protein bowls while Piedmont produce will be set up with fresh baked bread, pies and more! There will also be a live plant sale! Inside the Mercantile we will have specials, samples and giveaways!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Hades Hounds Holds Benefit in Oxford

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 Hades Hounds will hold a benefit at Hooligan Harley-Davidson. This event will be from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The Surface Dwellers are coming all the way from Tennessee!! You do not want to miss this!! Hades Hounds will also be cooking up some Hot Dogs and Burgers with their legendary bacon!! Benefit ride for “Playboy” registration will be at 12:00 pm and the ride begins at 2:00 pm. Hades Hounds is a law enforcement motorcycle club. It was founded in 2013 and is growing fast. This chapter is based out of Munford, Alabama. They host and participate in charity rides and benefits.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy