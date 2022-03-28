Manchester United 'ready to open contracts talks with Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw' with both men considered key assets despite the uncertainty surrounding the club's next permanent manager

Manchester United are keen to enter contract negotiations with both Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

It's previously been reported that Bruno Fernandes is closing in on a new five-year deal with a bumper salary worth over £12million a year.

Fernandes is not the only player they are keen to tie down to a new deal, with both Rashford and Shaw seen as key assets at Old Trafford despite both men having under-par seasons.

Manchester United are keen to tie down Marcus Rashford to a new contract extension

ESPN report that United want to push ahead with talks despite uncertainty surrounding the identity of their next permanent manager.

Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui are among the contenders to take over as manager with the club hopeful of making an announcement before the end of the season.

But the report from ESPN states that players like Fernandes, Rashford and Shaw are considered important members of the squad with the decision to extend their contracts coming without the consent of whoever the next boss shall be.

The Red Devils are also keen to extend Luke Shaw's contract at Old Trafford past next season

It's said though that Rashford is 'open-minded' in regards to his future and is no rush to sign a new deal.

The 24-year-old has struggled this season and lost his place in the England squad for friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast this month.

Rashford is keen to win back his place at United and earn a spot in Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup, which is due to start in Qatar in November.

Marcus Rashford has endured a frustrating season in which he has lacked in confidence

Rashford was left out of Gareth Soutgate's England squad for this month's friendlies

The player, who came through United's academy, has scored 93 goals in 297 appearances but has just one year left on his contract after this.

This season, he has looked like a player lacking in confidence, scoring five goals in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Shaw, who impressed for England at last year's European championships, has also struggled with form in a season in which he has been rotated at left-back with Alex Telles.

Like Rashford, the left-back also has just one year left on his contract at the end of this season.