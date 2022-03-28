Wellmark Foundation, Drake establish employee health care scholarships for Bright College

Carrie Kruse has been named vice president of downtown development for the Greater Des Moines Partnership. She will lead the Partnership’s efforts to help businesses relocate to and expand in downtown Des Moines, according to the announcement on Thursday. Kruse will work collaboratively with community partners to advance placemaking, community development and economic development projects. She will begin her duties at the Partnership on April 11. Kruse currently serves as economic development administrator with the city of Des Moines. She previously served as economic development coordinator and research and budget analyst with the city, and as chief financial officer for Windsor Heights. Tiffany Tauscheck, chief operations officer at the Partnership and president of Downtown DSM Inc., said Kruse’s knowledge and experience leave her well-positioned for her new role with the Partnership. “She has a passion for Downtown and brings creative solutions and ideas, and she will be a key leader in our community as we collectively reimagine and create the future of Downtown DSM,” Tauscheck said in a news release. Kruse earned her Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Simpson College, her Master of Business Administration from Drake University, and serves on several boards and committees. She said she discovered a passion for economic development while working closely with the Partnership in her current role. “Downtown Des Moines’ success is a driver of growth for the entire region, and I look forward to working with so many community partners to ensure continued momentum,” Kruse said.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO