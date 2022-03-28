ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

New Omicron variant found in south Alabama

By Tom Ingram
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OETms_0esIHqzY00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County resident was infected by the Omicron BA.2 variant of COVID-19 while traveling in the northeastern U.S., according to a news release from the Mobile County Health Department.

The BA.2 variant accounts for more than half of all new cases in the northeastern U.S. The Mobile County resident who was infected “had mild symptoms and has fully recovered,” according to Dr. Rendi Murphree, an epidemiologist and the Director of MCHD’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Control.

Jefferson County Coroner searching for family of man who died in Birmingham

Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Kevin P. Michaels said in the release that widespread, person-to-person transmission of BA. 2 may be weeks away in Mobile County. But, Michaels said, it will happen.

The release stressed the importance of vaccinations, protection during high-risk activities, and testing. The release reiterated that current vaccines and testing work for the Omicron BA.2 variant.

You can get more information about vaccines and testing from the Mobile County Health Department at www.MCHDcares.com or by calling (251) 410-6243.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 15

Check out more stories from
CBS 42
CBS 42

28K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ticks carrying rare virus found in several states

Ticks carrying a rare virus that can make humans sick have been found recently in six states, according to a study released Wednesday. The ticks found to be carrying the virus, called a lone star tick, were discovered in Georgia by researchers at Emory University. The ticks are common in Georgia and other states across the South and Midwest, but the ones found by the researchers were carrying a virus called the Heartland virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Sports
Jefferson County, AL
Vaccines
Mobile County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Mobile County, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Government
Jefferson County, AL
Coronavirus
Jefferson County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Jefferson County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
Nick 97.5

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Omicron#Covid#Wkrg#Mchd#Jefferson County Coroner#Nexstar Media Inc
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WAFF

Marshall County deputies warn of legal drug sold at local stores

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A few stores in Marshall County have been selling an item that contains the ingredient, THC-O. According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Sherriff’s Office, THC-O is a compound derived from federally legal hemp plants. Unlike marijuana, it does not contain THC, however, once metabolized THC-O will turn to THC and cause a “high” for the consumer.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa Man Swallows Pill Hidden In Bag Of Chips

According to friends, a Tuscaloosa man, Chris Burke, purchased Ruffles potato chips at a Shell station on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. After crushing them up, he swallowed them and realized a pharmaceutical pill was inside the bag. He immediately contacted poison control and they recommended that he go to the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy