Milwaukee, WI

WYMS (88NINE Radio Milwaukee)/Milwaukee Launches 'Uniquely Milwaukee' Podcast

 1 day ago

As part of RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE’s 15th birthday celebration, the station has expanded its "Community Stories" segment into a weekly...

FanSided

Why did Dora Madison Burge leave Chicago Fire?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Donald Glover On ‘Atlanta’ Ending: He’s Not Interested In Having 40-Year-Old Characters Pretending To Be Teens

Donald Glover is one of the most creative people working in modern Hollywood, moving between television and film while also being an accomplished stand-up comedian and musician. He’s the creative force behind the Emmy-winning FX series “Atlanta” winding down with the fourth season set to be the final batch of stories. Glover hopes to move on to some of his other projects, and he’s now given even more reason for ending “Atlanta” before it even comes remotely close to jumping the shark.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for Season 2

One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

NCIS: New Orleans' Scott Bakula Is Coming To NBC For His Next TV Project, So Is Quantum Leap Next?

Scott Bakula was a familiar face on network TV for the better part of a decade thanks to his starring role as Dwayne Pride on CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, but the NCIS spinoff came to an end back in 2021. Now, the actor has landed a new project at NBC that could bring him back to network TV, which raises the question: could the Quantum Leap revival at NBC be next?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Deadline

Alice Eve To Headline CBS’ ‘Early Edition’ Reboot Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Belgravia) has been tapped as the lead of CBS’ drama pilot Early Edition, a gender-swapped reboot of the late-1990s series headlined by Kyle Chandler. Written by Melissa Glenn, the new Early Edition follows Beth (Eve), an ambitious but uncompromising journalist who starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today and finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it. Eve’s Beth is the Executive Producer of KSEA, a local Seattle TV news station. A journalist/investigative reporter since she was a kid, Beth is very focused on getting the story no...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Has An On-Brand Message For The Fans As Black-ish Prepares To End

This year has seen a fair number of comedies ending their respective TV runs, as HBO's Insecure already said farewell with its surprising conclusion, with black-ish and Atlanta preparing to end this year as well. Fans have known for a while now that the ABC comedy is coming to an end, and even though viewers will continue to get new episodes until the finale's airing, Anthony Anderson wanted the show’s devoted fanbase to know the Johnson family is thinking about them.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Donald Glover Amusingly Doubles Down On Atlanta's Final Two Seasons Being As Good As The Sopranos

It’s been nearly four years since Atlanta finished up its second season on FX and, if you’re like me, you’ve been clamoring for more of the Donald Glover-created show ever since. Thankfully, Earn, Paper Boi and co. are finally returning to the small-screen this week in the premiere of the long-gestating Season 3. (And good news, it’ll have 10 episodes!) Glover has been seriously hyping what’s to come and at one point, even likened the quality of this season and the upcoming fourth to that of The Sopranos. And just recently, the multihyphenate delightfully doubled down on his series being as good as David Chase’s mob drama.
ATLANTA, GA
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
TV & VIDEOS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Discover Iconic Milwaukee Tour

When you arrive in Milwaukee jump on a MKE Cruiser & get a locals view on the places to visit & must see. City Tours MKE is open for business. We are taking extra safety measures by having sneeze guard placed in our cruisers, face masks, Hand sanitizer, and we disinfect all cruisers when we are finished with each tour.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Deadline

Steve Raizes Adds CBS News Audio Initiatives In Expanded Role At Paramount

Click here to read the full article. Steve Raizes has been named executive vice president of podcasting and audio at Paramount, an expanded role in which he will lead audio initiatives at CBS News in addition to Paramount’s podcasting unit. Raizes will report to Domenic DiMeglio, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Paramount Streaming, and Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. In a statement, Khemlani said, “Steve brings the experience and relationships with streaming platforms to take our podcasting strategy to the next level. Engaging journalism and storytelling are core to CBS News’ mission and translate exceptionally...
BUSINESS
Deadline

WE TV & AllBlk Greenlight Drama Series About Young Female Hip-Hop And Drill Stars From Chicago

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: WE tv and AllBlk greenlight Kold x Windy, a new scripted drama series from creators Kenny Young, Phil James, and Vernon “Xtreme” Brown. The 8-episode project, We tv’s return to scripted TV, is set to premiere in the fall via WE tv and AllBlk. Kold x Windy follows rising hip-hop and drill star Malika (stage name Kold), who is desperate to create a better life for her and her son in Chicago’s south side. Her trusted confidant and group member Renee (stage name Windy) is a rapper with a strong dedication to the...
CHICAGO, IL
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewing Company Is For Sale

Opportunity is knocking for Milwaukee’s next beer baron. Milwaukee Brewing Company is for sale. The 25-year-old brewery announced Friday that its board hired acquisition and disposition firm New Mill Capital to sell the company. “We put our heart and soul into this brewery, building it into the operation it...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Art Museum programs are back

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Art Museum is welcoming guests back to some normalcy. Check out some of the events they have coming up this spring. "Art in Bloom is the kick-off of spring at the Milwaukee Art Museum," said Courtney Kihslinger, director of events. The extravagant floral event is one...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Ringer

Hiro Murai on ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 and ‘Station Eleven’

Chris and Andy talk about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and other moments from an otherwise boring Oscars (1:00). Then they talk about the first two episodes of Atlanta Season 3 (28:06) before they are joined by director Hiro Murai to talk about the difficulties of making seasons 3 and 4 of the show after such a long break and his work on one of the best shows of last year, Station Eleven (36:13).
TV SERIES
Collider

'Lost In Translation,' 'Her,' and the Conversation in Between

If we take a look at the plots of Lost in Translation and Her, two of the most celebrated movies in recent past, they may well seem to be telling the same story, just years apart. Even though there are ten years between their coming out — the first in 2003, the latter in 2013, it's difficult to find two movies that complete themselves like Sofia Coppola's and Spike Jonze's while still being able to individually cast honest looks on the same subject: loneliness.
MOVIES
WISN

JetBlue launches new service out of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — JetBlue began daily nonstop service Sunday from Milwaukee to Boston and New York. On Sunday, crews welcomed the first Jet Blue flight at Mitchell International Airport. Those traveling onboard will notice an upgrade. "With industry leading commodities, the most leg room in coach, free drinks and snacks,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

