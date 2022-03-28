ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

“The Past, Present, and Future of Women and Gender Studies at CWRU”

case.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Flora Stone Mather Center for Women at Case Western Reserve University for...

thedaily.case.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

College grad exposes sorority’s ranking system: ‘The ultimate way to pit women against one another’

A college graduate exposed how active members of her former sorority ranked potential new members in a viral video.The video, which was posted to TikTok by popular content creator Eli Rallo, showed the points system her sorority sisters assigned to Greek life hopefuls during their recruitment process. Rallo, 23, was a member of the sorority Sigma Kappa while attending the University of Michigan. The video, which was shared last February, now has over one million views. Sororities and fraternities are social organisations at US colleges which are identified by letters of the Greek alphabet.“If you pretend not to know about...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

College student claims professor’s ‘tone’ changed after she informed him she is a woman: ‘Infuriating’

A college student has compared the way her history professor’s “tone” changed when grading her assignments after she informed him that she is a woman.Devon, who goes by the username @friedpicklegirl28 on TikTok, shared a video comparing the change in responses to the work she’s submitted for class on Thursday. She began the clip by showing screenshots of the responses she received from her history professor when he assumed she was a man, in which the professor had informed her her answers were satisfactory and given her As.“Valid contribution and comment, Mr DeCurtis,” the first screenshot, which shows that the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cwru#Gender Studies
TheDailyBeast

Christian College Prof: I Was Fired for Welcoming LGBTQ Guest Speaker

Oklahoma Christian University professor Michael O’Keefe, who taught at the school for over 40 years, was fired earlier this month after hosting an LGBTQ guest speaker. A lawyer now representing the teacher alleges discrimination, according to Oklahoma’s News 4. “Letting students expect a world where you may be different is the message Mr. O’Keefe wanted his students to hear. That’s the message this speaker delivered, not an advocacy of gay rights,” O’Keefe’s lawyer Kevin Jacobs said. “Unfortunately, that’s not permitted at Oklahoma Christian University today. It cost Mr. O’Keefe his job.” The openly gay speaker in question was a former adjunct teacher at the university for over 2o years. Legal action on the firing has not yet been initiated.
COLLEGES
WBUR

'Letting Go of Literary Whiteness'

"Letting Go of Literary Whiteness: Antiracist Literature Instruction for White Students" is the title of the 2019 book co-authored by Westfield State's Sophia Sarigianides and Central Michigan University's Carlin Borsheim-Black. Earlier this month, it won the 2022 American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Outstanding Book Award. These are controversial...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
yr.media

Key of She is Redefining Gender in Jazz

This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. Even in its infancy, jazz was not a genre that stuck to the status quo. Developed by Black Americans in the early 20th century, jazz was marked by its amorphousness, as musicians riffed on an amalgam of influences to collaborate live with fellow band members. In short, jazz presented a sonic anomaly: It created new precedents for American music and performance. Now, nearly a century after the genre’s inception, student-run organization Key of She asks: Why should jazz’s rebellion stop when it comes to gender?
MUSIC
nonprofitquarterly.org

BIPOC Executive Transition in White Dominant Cultures

To learn more cutting-edge thinking on conflict in social movements, read our latest article on the topic, “Into the Fire: Lessons from Movement Conflicts” by Ingrid Benedict, Weyam Ghadbian, and Jovida Ross. ABOUT THE AUTHORS. Ingrid Benedict is the director of the Daphne Foundation, which invests in organizations...
SOCIETY
The 74

How a Rural Tribe Uses STEM to Support Traditional Practices

In 2019, a group of eager tribal members approached the Waccamaw Siouan leaders, proposing the start of a STEM education initiative in the tribal community called STEM Studio. The most recent initiative, which kicked off earlier this month, allowed these tribal leaders to connect the growing need for STEM education with its traditional tribal practices […]
SOCIETY
The Lantern

College of Arts and Sciences podcast highlights work of faculty

Paul Kotheimer (left), David Staley (center) and Douglas Dangler (right) after the recording of a 2018 “Voices” episode. Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Dangler. Medieval Parisian shopping , the metaverse and the inner ear are all subjects covered in the “Voices of Excellence from the College of Arts and Sciences” podcast.
Reason.com

Academic Freedom Alliance Letter to Princeton University

The Academic Freedom Alliance released a public letter to Princeton University calling on the university to reaffirm the academic freedom of classics professor Joshua Katz. On July 8, 2020, Professor Joshua Katz published an opinion piece in an online journal reacting to the July 4th public letter signed by many members of the Princeton faculty. In that piece he criticized a student group that had operated on campus a few year earlier and hyperbolically characterized it as a "small local terrorist group." This piece generated a series of responses on campus, including the university's spokesman claim that Professor Katz would be investigated for potential disciplinary action as a result of his extramural speech. More recently, in a university-sponsored freshman orientation event Professor Katz was singled out for criticism by the Carl Fields Center for Equality and Cultural Understanding. On a website of the university and co-sponsored by myriad university administrative units including the Office of the Vice Provost of Institutional Equity and Diversity, Professor Katz is held out as an example of a professor making a racist statement and is shown being denounced by the university president, the Classics department, and the chairs of two academic units for engaging in racist speech.
COLLEGES
Reason.com

More on the Students' Disruption of the Yale Law School Event

For my earlier post on the incident, see here; three follow-ups:. [1.] Dean Erwin Chemerinsky (Berkeley Law)—one of the most prominent liberal constitutional law scholars in the country—and Chancellor Howard Gillman (UC Irvine) had a Washington Post op-ed, "Free speech doesn't mean hecklers get to shut down campus debate"; an excerpt:
COLLEGES
Phys.org

To help Black students feel safer, schools must embrace their cultural identity

To create a safer learning environment for Black students, schools should turn to culturally relevant and Afrocentric policies and practices that better incorporate their identity in the school culture, according to a new University at Buffalo-led study. The research, published earlier this year in School Psychology International, suggested that practices...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy