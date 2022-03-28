ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Warren County COVID update for March 28

By Jay Petrequin
 2 days ago

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Monday, Warren County Health Services reported a total of 71 new COVID-19 cases from Monday and over the weekend. That number breaks down into 28 on Saturday; 21 on Sunday; and 22 on Monday.

Three Warren County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, a number unchanged from Friday. The county has seen 120 new coronavirus cases over the last 5 days. The county’s 7-day average positive test rate stood at 3.8% as of Monday, an increase from last week.

COVID-19 test kits are still available at Warren County Municipal Center. Kits can also be found at town halls throughout Warren County, and Glens Falls City Hall.

Warren County Health Services also operates a coronavirus test clinic on weekday mornings, from 9-11 a.m. The site is open to anyone from Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties, by appointment only.

