Marshall County, KY

Crews to remove storm debris along I-69 southbound near 45mm in Marshall Co.

By Amber Ruch
KFVS12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crew will be working along the southbound lanes of Interstate 69 at the 45 mile marker to remove storm debris. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone...

