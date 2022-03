The Holyoke Public Library is teeing off on fun ways to raise money to fund cash strapped programs. The library is holding its Mini Golf and Games fundraiser on April 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the library’s 250 Chestnut St. location. The event will be held rain or shine. Admission is free for children under 5 and any student in the Holyoke School system. Anyone from 5-12 will have to pay $3 to get in; admission increases to $5 for anyone 13 and older.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO