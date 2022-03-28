ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

At least 3 people have died in a Pennsylvania traffic pileup involving more than 50 vehicles, coroner says

The crash in northeast Pennsylvania happened around 10:30 a.m. (Pottsville) — Tractor-trailers and other vehicles slammed into each other during a snow squall on an icy interstate in Pennsylvania on Monday creating a pileup that killed at least three people and injured more than a dozen. The crash...

WITF

Murder charges filed in crash that killed Pennsylvania state troopers, man

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, was charged with 3rd degree murder and vehicular homicide while driving under the influence. (Philadelphia) — A woman has been charged with third-degree murder and vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in an early morning crash on a Philadelphia interstate that claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania troopers and a civilian.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania interstate remains closed after deadly pileup

The crash involved between 40 and 60 vehicles. (Pottsville) — A stretch of an interstate highway in Pennsylvania remained shuttered Tuesday, a day after at least three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured when tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other during a snow squall.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Community Policy