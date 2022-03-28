ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, NY

Over 200 acres added to New York State Forest

By Delaney Keppner
 2 days ago

MILTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that 219 acres will be added to Middle Grove State Forest in the town of Milton located in Saratoga County.

New York State purchased the parcel for $710,000 from landowner John Munter through the State’s Environmental Protection Fund. The new land will provide increased recreational opportunities for the public, expand wildlife habitat, support ecosystem health, and provide educational opportunities to landowners, forest professionals, and other visitors.

13 endangered animals to be taken off list in New York

Although it was previously under private ownership, the land was host to forest ecology and silviculture logger training courses and provided foresters with training opportunities on White Pine Needle Disease. According to the DEC, the new land combined with other parcels will create a new State Reforestation Area that establishes and maintains the forest for watershed protection, timber production, and public recreation.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said he is looking forward to not only the environmental impacts the new territory will provide but also the opportunity the public will have to enjoy the land.

“Improving the health of our forests is critical for safeguarding water quality, habitat, and opportunities for recreation. Healthy forests are also a tool in the fight against climate change,” Commissioner Seggos said. “Thanks to the dedication of DEC’s conservation partners, residents and visitors to the Capital Region will have the opportunity to see first-hand the development of a healthy managed forest in Saratoga County, as well as the benefits it provides.”

More information on the area and the purchase can be found on the DEC website

