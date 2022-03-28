ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon Knight Has a History of Collaborating With Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the Comics

Of the enormous pantheon of Marvel heroes, Moon Knight is certainly one of the darkest. His chosen profession is made all the more difficult by his struggles with dissociative identity disorder, which are exacerbated by an Egyptian deity residing within his psyche. Article continues below advertisement. Nevertheless, he strives...

ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
Collider

Watch: 'Moon Knight' Clip Reveals Ethan Hawke's Nefarious Plans

Marvel has unveiled a new clip from their latest Disney+ series, Moon Knight, the first of its kind outside of the show's trailers, debuting a very familiar transformation challenge. In the new spot, Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) fails to summon the powers bestowed on him by Khonshu, despite urging from his companion Layla (May Calamawy), a moment akin to that of Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in the opening moments of Avengers: Infinity War.
TV SERIES
CNET

Marvel's 'Moon Knight' on Disney Plus: What to Know

Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight series promises a complex lead, a cult-leader-type villain and "a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt." Oh, and Oscar Isaac's conversation-stirring accent. But while we've gotten a teaser, a full trailer and even a Super Bowl spot for the...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Moon Knight Producer Shares Disappointing Update With The Show's Connection To The MCU

Moon Knight Producer Shares Disappointing Update With The Show's Connection To The MCU. With only a few weeks away from Moon Knight's digital release in Disney+, the hype for Oscar Isaac's debut in the MCU keeps on getting bigger. Moon Knight will be the MCU's introduction to the supernatural Egyptian gods and mystical creatures. The Disney+ series is reported to be the MCU's darkest entry in the history of Marvel while also exploring Marc Spector's disassociative identity disorder that gives him multiple complex identities.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

'Avatar 2' Trailer Expected to Be Shown Before 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

According to reports, Disney is now expected to debut the trailer for Avatar 2 before theatrical screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Reports note that when fans sit down in theatres to watch the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster, they will be treated to a first look at the long-awaited Avatar sequel. The decision is believed to be based on the fact that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will likely continue the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Disney is expected to be looking into utilizing the popularity to gather attention on James Cameron‘s film.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: All The Major Characters Confirmed To Appear

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is taking franchise fans back to the pre-Kirk era, and on adventures that hearken back to the original Star Trek series. For that reason, fans might see a few characters from the original era appear in the upcoming Paramount+ show, as well as some new players with ties to other well-known characters, so there’s a lot to keep track of.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: X-Men Red #2 variant

Out on April 27th, Marvel Comics is publishing X-Men Red #2 which is possibly the hottest Destiny of X title coming this spring. Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT has an exclusive first look at the second issue variant cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli and color artist Jesus Aburtov. The cover features...
COMICS
TechRadar

Avatar 2 trailer may release alongside a certain Marvel movie...

It’s been more than 12 years since the release of James Cameron’s Avatar, but we’re finally hearing rumors about the ETA of a first trailer for its long-awaited sequel. Set to be one of the biggest new movies of 2022 – nay the decade – Avatar 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 16, though we’ve seen reports suggesting we could get a first look at the sci-fi epic in tandem with the release of Doctor Strange 2 on May 6.
MOVIES
AdWeek

Disney+’s Ms. Marvel Trailer Teases Heroics, Crushes and More

Being a teenager isn’t easy, what with bullies, unrequited crushes, and overbearing guidance counselors. But imagine having to deal with all of that and having superpowers? That sounds like a recipe for disaster, but so entertaining to watch, and if the newly released trailer for Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is any indication, it’s bound to be a breakout hit.
TV SERIES
Parade

35 Marvel Memes That Prove Earth's Mightiest Hero Is Actually the Internet

In terms of biting humor and overall goodness, these funy Marvel memes could defeat Thanos easily. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has provided the internet with endless material, from the absurdity of the Avengers to applying the characters’ quirks to real-life situations that make even otherworldly creatures somehow relatable. The movies and TV series each inject even heartwrenching stories with humor, further compounding the franchise’s meme-ability—and, in the case of one recent outing, they even made a meme come to life!
INTERNET
Digital Trends

The 10 best episodes from Marvel’s Daredevil on Disney+

In his relatively short existence in live-action media, Daredevil has endured more than the usual dodgy interpretations that befall a character no one quite knows what to do with. There’s his supporting role in Bill Bixby’s The Trial of the Incredible Hulk — and the less said about that TV movie, the better. The 2003 Ben Affleck-led Daredevil fared no better, falling victim to the early-2000s blunder of ignoring comic continuity in favor of Matrix-inspired “coolness.” The 2017 Netflix series broke the curse, with superb acting, writing, and directing that honored the longtime Marvel Comics hero and shed a light on a street-level version of the MCU. Yet despite its critical acclaim, the streamer cut the series short after three seasons due to Disney’s streaming competitor on the horizon. Fans were devastated by the cancelation, and things looked bleak for this acclaimed iteration of the character’s future.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Moon Knight Director Teases Titular Hero's Long Term Future in the MCU

Moon Knight is about to make its debut on Disney+ in about a week and a lot of fans are excited to see the titular hero make his introduction in the MCU. All heroes that made their debut in the MCU are expected to stay in the franchise for a significant amount of time before their death or retirement. Some fans have been wondering about how long will Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight stay in the MCU and, now, it looks like we have an idea now.
MOVIES
Collider

'Moon Knight' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the MCU Series?

Disney+ is soon set to be the home of Marvel Comics fan-favorite Moon Knight, which will be a major test for the popular streaming service given that this will be the very first new IP in the MCU to premiere there. As with most of these new solo Marvel Cinematic Universe affairs, Moon Knight will likely introduce a whole new never-before-seen facet of this ever-expanding world, bringing unique mythology and lore to the already crowded table.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Moon Knight': Oscar Isaac Reveals What's Up With His Accent

If you thought Oscar Isaac's British accent in Disney+'s upcoming MCU series, Moon Knight, was teetering a little on the "Oy mista!" side of things, you wouldn't be alone. Since the trailer for Marvel's newest superhero-based series dropped, fans have been wondering what is up with the actor's borderline Cockney accent. Finally, our questions are being answered! During a recent sit down with Radio Times, the actor revealed that it was, in fact, a character choice.
MOVIES
FOX26

'One of the top 3 comic books in the world' fetches $2.4 million

NEW YORK (AP) — A particularly prized copy of the first-ever Marvel comic book fetched more than $2.4 million in an online auction, the auctioneer said Friday. Known as the Marvel Comics #1 "pay copy," it's "arguably one of the top three comic books in the world of comics collecting," said Vincent Zurzolo, chief operating officer of ComicConnect. The New York-based auctioneer sold the book Thursday night for a bit under $2,427,800.
TV SHOWS
aiptcomics

Marvel launches ‘Avengers Forever Infinity Comic’ #1 today

Marve’s Avengers Forever series is getting a new Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited today from series writer Jason Aaron. Exclusively on Marvel Unlimited, the Avengers Forever Infinity Comic is drawn by Kev Walker with colors by Dean White. The Infinity Comic is a precursor to Avengers Forever #1 dropping on the app next week.
COMICS
ScreenCrush

Who Is the Voice of Khonshu On ‘Moon Knight’?

On Marvel’s new Disney+ series Moon Knight, the title character is a befuddled and mentally unwell man who discovers that he has been leading a double — or maybe triple — life while he sleeps. He wakes up in the morning thinking he’s Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a guy who works at a gift shop at a London museum. But at night he becomes Moon Knight, a superhero with the powers of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the Moon.
TV SERIES
