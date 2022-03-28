ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Divide in CT legislature over whether gun violence is a ‘public health crisis’

By Ken Dixon
Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirearms enthusiasts warned on Monday that proposals to create a Council on Gun Violence Prevention would threaten their constitutional rights. The bill, which would also declare gun violence a public health crisis in the state, illustrated a rift between Republicans and Democrats on the General Assembly’s Public Health Committee as it...

