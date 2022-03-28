ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I love her too!': Amy Schumer assures critics Kirsten Dunst was 'in on' the joke after catching backlash for Oscars bit where she confused the Academy Award-nominee with a 'seat filler'

By Caitlyn Becker For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

Kirsten Dunst isn't upset that Amy Schumer thought she was a 'seat filler' during the Oscars because she was 'in on' the whole gag.

After catching some heat on social media for seemingly disrespecting Dunst by not knowing who she was during last night's Academy Awards, Amy took to Instagram to assure fans the whole thing was a 'choreographed' comedy bit.

Dunst, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, was booted from her chair in the audience during the routine when Amy thought she was a seat filler and wanted to talk to her husband and fellow nominee, Jesse Plemons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxO7q_0esIFRlP00
Just for laughs! After mistaking Kirsten Dunst for a seat filler at the Academy Awards on Sunday, Amy Schumer assured fans the whole thing was 'choreographed' and that the actress was 'in on' the joke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pi15R_0esIFRlP00
Calm down! Schumer needed to clear the air for those who believed that the skit - where she kicked Kirsten out of her chair - was the real deal

'Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst,' Amy wrote on social media Monday. 'I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on.'

She added: 'Wouldn't disrespect that queen like that.'

Schumer, who was co-hosting the telecast alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, had come into the audience following the smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

She came into the audience to talk a bit about the show and pointed at Dunst saying; 'Here's a seat-filler.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOj1s_0esIFRlP00
'Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst,' Amy wrote on social media Monday. 'I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on.' She added: 'Wouldn't disrespect that queen like that.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5aW4_0esIFRlP00
She came into the audience to talk a bit about the show and pointed at Dunst saying; 'Here's a seat-filler. Can we get you up, honey, do you wanna go to the bathroom, OK?'

'Can we get you up, honey, do you wanna go to the bathroom, OK?' the comic continued, ushering the actress out of her chair and out of the camera frame.

Amy plopped down to talk to Kirsten's husband and fellow Power of the Dog acting nominee, Jesse Plemons.

'Jesse, I loved you in Power of the Dog,' she gushed.

Deadpan Jess responded: You know, that was my wife.'

'You're married to that seat-filler?' Schumer gawked in response, with perfect comedic timing. 'Oh, that's weird.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dv3x3_0esIFRlP00
Amy plopped down to talk to Kirsten's husband and fellow Power of the Dog acting nominee, Jesse Plemons: 'Jesse, I loved you in Power of the Dog,'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHF3M_0esIFRlP00
Deadpan Jess responded: You know, that was my wife.' To which Amy quipped: 'You're married to that seat-filler?' Schumer gawked in response, with perfect comedic timing. 'Oh, that's weird.'

The whole bit was done so expertly, people on social media really thought Amy believed the Bring it On actress was a seat filler.

Shots from inside the Dolby Theater actually show Kirsten standing slightly off camera near Amy and Jesse trying - and failing - to keep a straight face.

Both Dunst, 39, and Plemons, 33, who have been dating since meeting on Fargo in 2016 and got engaged in 2017, earned their first Oscar nods for their work in The Power of the Dog.

Dunst was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for playing Rose Gordon and Plemons was up for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for playing George Burbank.

Dunst stepped out in a strapless red tulle Christian Lacroix gown for her Oscar red carpet appearance. She accessorized with sparkling diamond Fred Leighton earrings with her blonde locks pulled back for the occasion.

Plemons stepped out with a classic black-on-black tuxedo including a black coat, black shirt, black bowtie, black pants and black shoes.

The Power of the Dog is adapted from Thomas Savage's 1967 novel of the same name about a pair of ranching brothers in 1925 (Benedict Cumberbatch and Plemons).

Their lives are turned upside down when Plemons' George suddenly marries Dunst's Rose, and takes in her son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8Ve9_0esIFRlP00
Too funny:  Shots from inside the Dolby Theater actually show Kirsten standing slightly off camera near Amy and Jesse trying - and failing - to keep a straight face 

