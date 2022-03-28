ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Initial Refloating Attempt For Grounded Ever Forward Set For Tuesday

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago
Evergreen, Ever Forward stuck ship

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After more than a week of dredging mud, authorities are ready to make their first attempt at refloating the Ever Forward, a massive container ship that has been stuck in the Chesapeake Bay for more than two weeks.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the Maryland Department of the Environment and other coordinating agencies will try to tug the 1100-foot long ship to deeper water at noon Tuesday.

The Coast Guard is temporarily expanding its safety zone from 500 feet to 1,000 feet for the operation, closing the navigation channel to commercial traffic from noon Tuesday through to midnight.

The agency initially planned to free the ship last weekend, but a rainy forecast kept the operation from moving forward.

The Ever Forward ran aground 24 feet deep into mud on March 13. The last time something like this happened was last year a ship owned by the same company got stuck and blocked the Suez Canal in Egypt, and that disrupted billions of dollars a day in global trade.

If required, additional dredging operations will commence and a second attempt to refloat the Ever Forward would then be expected around Sunday the Coast Guard said.

Ever Forward’s Hull Undamaged After Chesapeake Bay Grounding

BALTIMORE (AP) — A cargo ship’s hull was not damaged when it ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay and there is no fuel leakage, the ship’s operator said in an update Thursday, four days after the Ever Forward got stranded as it left the Port of Baltimore. Evergreen arranged for divers to inspect the ship after Sunday’s accident, and its propeller and rudder are fully functional, the company said in a statement Thursday. It has appointed salvor Donjon Smit to join the rescue operation and experts are assessing the vessel’s grounding condition, the weight of its cargo and the tidal range...
Ever Forward Could Remain Stuck In Bay For Over A Week As Officials Plan Delicate Operation To Refloat It

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been nearly a week since a massive cargo ship with thousands of containers on board got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay. Friday morning, WJZ’s Ava-Joye Burnett traveled out onto the bay with U.S. Coast Guard engineers and investigators as they try to bring the vessel afloat. Officials said it could be another 10 days before the ship is able to float again because it is a rare, complex mission. Captain David O’Connell is the section Sector Commander of the Maryland-National Capital Region. He leads Coast Guard operations in the coordination of all maritime safety, security and environmental missions...
