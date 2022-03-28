ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Carroll HS names new athletic coordinator, head football coach

By Frank Cardenas
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ii11h_0esIFGIe00

The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced in a release that Cal Neatherlin has been selected to lead Mary Carroll High School’s athletics program.

According to the release, Neatherlin currently serves as athletic director and head football coach at Somerville High School.

With 23 years of coaching experience, Neatherlin has also coached at Southwest High School as a varsity football and track coach, and both Marshall High School and Midland High Schools as an offensive coordinator.

He holds a bachelors of science degree from Sul Ross State University, and has certifications in special education, secondary history and secondary physical education.

“The committee appreciated Coach Neatherlin’s extensive experience in a large-district environment,” CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez said in the release. “During this exciting time for the Carroll community as they prepare to move to a new campus, we look forward to his leadership in continuing the Tigers’ strong legacy of athletics excellence. We know the Carroll, CCISD and Corpus Christi communities will welcome the Neatherlin family with open arms. ”

Neatherlin will begin working in his new capacity in mid-April, the release states.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KZTV 10
KZTV 10

5K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

569K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WacoTrib.com

High school notebook: Marlin plucks another honor for breakthrough 2021 season

When he first arrived in Marlin last year after moving from El Paso, Ruben Torres didn’t get consumed thinking about wins. He didn’t rush to push his players into the weight room or to install any offensive or defensive schemes. His first goal was to learn his players’ names, to figure out who they were as people.
MARLIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Sources: Denton Ryan OC Teagle to lead Paetow football

According to multiple sources, Denton Ryan offensive coordinator and running backs coach Lonnie Teagle will be the next head football coach at Paetow High School. A formal announcement is expected sometime today. Teagle succeeds B.J. Gotte, who left Paetow in late February for the same role at Pearland High School....
PEARLAND, TX
WacoTrib.com

Chilton promotes Bennie Huitt to football coach, AD

Chilton ISD has named Bennie Huitt as its permanent athletic director and head football coach. Huitt had been serving as Chilton’s interim AD/HFC since Chris James announced his resignation earlier in the month. Huitt has been on staff for the past three years, serving as assistant athletic director, football defensive coordinator and head powerlifting coach.
CHILTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
Corpus Christi, TX
Education
City
Ross, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
The Spun

High School Football Power Is Forfeiting All 2021-22 Games

North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
CHARLOTTE, NC
jambroadcasting.com

Schreiner Sports: Softball Goes 1-2 Against Trinity University

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team went 1-2 this weekend in their three game conference series against Trinity University 0-2; 6-1; 5-6. In their first game of the series, the Mountaineers fell to the Tigers 0-2. In their second game of the series, the Mountaineers defeated Trinity University 6-1.
KERRVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Coaching#American Football#Highschoolsports#Somerville High School#Southwest High School#Marshall High School#Midland High Schools#Sul Ross State University#Tigers#Ccisd
KBTX.com

Neatherlin leaving Somerville after three seasons

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Somerville ISD is looking for a new head football coach and athletic director after Cal Neatherlin announced to his football players Monday morning that he was leaving the Yeguas after three seasons. Neatherlin is headed to Corpus Christi Carroll to be the Tigers next head football...
SOMERVILLE, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: Lady Pack duo signs with college programs

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The rain could not dampen the spirits of Lufkin seniors Kelby Coutee and Ryleigh Mills. The two student-athletes signed their national letters of intent to play college athletics. Coutee, a member of the Lufkin volleyball and basketball teams will be heading to Texas A&M Texarkana to...
LUFKIN, TX
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy