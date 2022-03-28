ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant goes with a plunging neckline at the Vanity Fair Oscar party as her mother Vanessa calls her a 'golden goddess'

By Mark Mcgreal, Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

In a night teeming with tiny gold statues, Natalia Bryant's skirt might have shined most brightly of all.

The model, 19, wore a dress with a spaghetti-strap black top and a bright gold skirt to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on Sunday. The top's plunging neckline fell to the middle of the USC student's chest, exposing a necklace with a large white pendant.

Her mother Vanessa took to Instagram to call her mini-me a 'golden goddess' adding, 'That's my baby!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DeyDp_0esIFClk00
She shone: Natalia Bryant goes with plunging neckline and shiny gold skirt as she arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills

Bryant's flashy skirt started at about the middle of her stomach and ended in a small train that dragged on the floor behind her as she walked.

Natalia tied her hair tightly behind her head, revealing the huge diamond earrings dangling down a few inches.

The daughter of Kobe Bryant's appearance at the event came close to five years after her late father's Oscar-winning short film Dear Basketball was initially released.

Her father, 41, died along with eight others, including her little sister Gigi, 13, in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Also killed in the crash were pilot Ara Zobayan, 50, Payton Chester, 13, Sarah Chester, 46, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Keri Altobelli, 46, John Altobelli, 56, and Christina Mauser, 38.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiVdI_0esIFClk00
Another glittering star: The model, 19, wore a dress with a spaghetti-strap black top and a bright gold skirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zoT2_0esIFClk00
Showing off her diamonds: Vanessa's hair was tied tightly behind her head, revealing the huge silver earrings dangling down
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFKgF_0esIFClk00
Daughter of an Oscar winner: The daughter of Kobe Bryant's appearance at the event came close to five years after her late father's Oscar-winning film Dear Basketball was released

Despite his tragic death, Natalia's mother Vanessa recently announced that the family will continue to partner with Nike and make more Kobe and Gigi Bryant inspired shoes.

'We’re excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue!' Vanessa, 39, said in a post on Instagram Thursday. 'I am so proud that my husband's shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remain so desired by his fans around the world.

'With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike product for years to come and with Nike donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (M&MSF).'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqOd1_0esIFClk00
Tragic death: Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant were died in a Helicopter crash back in 2020 along with seven others (L to R: Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant and Gianna Bryant in 2018)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471SpK_0esIFClk00
The legacy lives on: Natalia's mother Vanessa recently announced that the family will continue to partner with Nike and make more Kobe and Gigi Bryant inspired shoes 

Vanessa said she was 'grateful' to collaborate with Nike on the establishment of 'a youth basketball center in Southern California that will share the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come.'

Vanessa, who is mom to daughters Natalia, 19, the late Gigi, 13, Bianka, five, and Capri, two, with late NBA icon, called the business endeavor 'an inspiring moment' for fans of Kobe and Gigi, and said that she's 'very appreciative' for all of them.

The renewed business relationship came less than a year after the late Los Angeles Laker star's deal with Nike expired in April of 2021.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

324K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

140M+

Views

Follow Daily Mail and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Footwear News

Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neckline#Vanity Fair Oscar#Usc#Nike
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Zendaya Is All Business in Cinched Hourglass Suit & Hidden Heels at ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya was all business at Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Euphoria” star hit the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black Sportmax suit. Her ensemble featured a sharply cut blazer with a cinched hourglass silhouette, sharp lapels and double-breasted black buttons — as well as long matching trousers. Completing her look was a purple collared shirt and silky black tie. For added glamour, the actress donned a diamond lapel pin and stud earrings. When it came to shoes, Zendaya’s footwear...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Lady Gaga Pulls Off Two Red Carpets In One Night

When Lady Gaga hits a red carpet, you never quite know what to expect – other than it’s going to be memorable. That was certainly the case tonight at the Critics Choice Awards, where the superstar hit the step and repeat in honour of her film House of Gucci (she was nominated for best actress last night). Having delivered an Old Hollywood fashion moment at the BAFTAs just a few hours prior, Gaga switched things up at the Critics Choice Awards – which were being broadcast from both Los Angeles and London – with a new bold twist on the lace gown. Though often deemed demure or classic, the style was decidedly sexier and more modern in Gaga’s hands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Lady Gaga skips Oscars 2022 red carpet for Elton John’s viewing party

It’s the House of Elton John this year. Snubbed actress Lady Gaga opted to skip the 2022 Oscars red carpet in favor of attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th annual Academy Awards viewing party. The “Shallow” singer — who later showed up at the award show to present Best Picture with Liza Minnelli — arrived at the British crooner’s signature bash Sunday night in a pale yellow tulle gown. Gaga posed for photos with John’s sons, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, 9, who also happen to be her godsons. Oddly, the “Rocket Man” crooner skipped out on his own bash. “So sad to be...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

324K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy