Los Angeles County, CA

Four key money changes this week – from $1,000 monthly guaranteed income applications to Medicare deadline

By Joy Dumandan
 2 days ago
AMERICANS have some decisions to make as key deadlines loom when it comes to money moves which can affect your bottom line.

Retirees need to note sign-up dates, and for people out West, there's universal basic income still being handed out.

Retirees need to know sign-up dates or face penalties

With the cost of living on the rise and inflation a reality, here are four money changes this week that may bring you extra bucks.

1. Applications for monthly $1,000 income

In Los Angeles County, California, applications will open Thursday, March 31 for its universal basic income program.

The Breathe program comes from the idea that it wants to provide its residents a chance to breathe easier knowing they are financially secure.

The program will randomly select 1,000 qualified residents from the applications received.

These individuals will receive $1,000 a month for three years - that's $36,000 in total.

You can check who will be considered under the program in our guide.

2. Up to $1,500 monthly payments going out

Also in California, dozens of families are set to receive monthly money starting Friday, April 1.

It's no April Fool's joke.

In Yolo County, the Yolo basic income program (YOBI) will give 54 families prepaid debit cards between $1,200 and $1,500 every month.

To qualify for YOBI, families must have at least one child younger than six years old.

The guaranteed income is in addition to the assistance they already receive.

Yolo County has the highest percentage of residents living below the poverty line in the Golden State.

3. Deadline to enroll in Medicare

The deadline to enroll in Medicare Advantage is on Thursday, March 31.

Medicare Advantage is a type of Medicare health plan offered by a private company that contracts with Medicare.

You become eligible when you turn 65.

Medicare Advantage plans provide all of your Part A and Part B benefits, with a few exclusions.

For example, certain aspects of clinical trials are covered by original Medicare even though you’re still in the plan.

4. Required minimum distributions

If you have a retirement plan or individual retirement accounts (IRA), there's another date to keep in mind.

Friday, April 1 is the beginning date for your first required minimum distributions (RMD).

RMDs are minimum amounts that retirement plan account owners must withdraw annually starting with the year they reach 72 or, if later, the year they retire.

The April 1 date is a one-time only rule used for an owner's first RMD.

If you don't withdraw your first RMD by the April 1 due date, or if your distribution isn't large enough, you could be hit with a big IRS penalty.

Subsequent RMDs must be made annually by December 31.

The Sun shares five ways to save for retirement.

We also explain how much you’ll lose by withdrawing from your retirement accounts too early.

Los Angeles County, CA
