Yet Another Eastern Conference Player Of The Week For Jayson Tatum

BOSTON (CBS) — For the second straight week and third time in March, Jayson Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. It’s the first time that a Celtics player has won the award in back-to-back weeks and three times in the same month in Boston franchise history.

This is the fourth time that Tatum has earned Player of the Week honors this season, which leads all NBA players. The Eastern Conference Player of the Month award should land on Tatum’s trophy case in the near future as well.

As for his latest Player of the Week award, Tatum won it after averaging 32 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists over three games last week — all Boston victories. He shot a ridiculous .582 from the floor and hit half of his shots from three-point range (15 of 30), while making all 17 of his free throws.

Tatum started his week by scoring 36 points, pulling down seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists in a 132-123 win over the Thunder in Oklahoma City. He followed it up with a 26-point showing in a 125-97 blowout win over the Utah Jazz, and finished his week by dropping 34 points in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

This is the eighth time that Tatum has won Player of the Week honors during his five-year career, which is the third-most in Boston franchise history.