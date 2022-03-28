ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I have three kids who get all my rugs super dirty – how I clean them in just five minutes with barely any effort

By Sara Whitman
 2 days ago

TAKING care of a bustling household with growing kids is no easy feat.

However, one handy mom shared her simple rug cleaning routine that removes children-caused stains instantly – and it can certainly help other struggling parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTIXV_0esIF5fu00
A creative mom has revealed how she removes stains from her carpet that were caused by her kids Credit: TikTok/home_motivation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KtC5y_0esIF5fu00
It's an easy routine that takes just minutes Credit: TikTok/home_motivation

"I have three kids, so this is my monthly routine," the mother, who shares cleaning and parenting tips and tricks under the handle @home_motivation, wrote at the top of her informational video.

Next, she poured boiling water into a bowl with a solid dish detergent bar.

Then, she soaked a rag in the mixture and placed it under the bottom of a pot lid.

Holding the edges of the rag while grabbing the pot handle with one hand, she used the pot and rag combination as a steamer for the rug, which seemed to instantly lift the stains away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FU2c3_0esIF5fu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMh0A_0esIF5fu00

The mother continuously rubbed the makeshift steamer over the rug, creating a like-new condition floor upon completing the process.

The video was viewed more than 10 million times and was praised by viewers.

"I'm sorry but putting the cloth around a lid to scrub easier is GENIUS," one impressed person wrote.

"Omg I love this! I have 2 kids and 3 pets.

"I'm going to try this!" another exclaimed.

Yet a third excited user wrote: "This will be my new carpet cleaning method."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJ2KS_0esIF5fu00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rn72g_0esIF5fu00

For those looking to further mom-hack their home, another parent revealed the simple game she plays with her family that encourages all of her kids to help clean up the house.

Plus, another mom of young children shared her "lazy mom" method of folding laundry which saves her so much time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LThkp_0esIF5fu00
The mom wrapped the damp cloth around a pot handle and used it as a steamer Credit: TikTok/home_motivation

