Premier League

Newcastle target Ismaila Sarr in summer transfer swoop with Watford also braced to lose Emmanuel Dennis

By Charlie Wyett
 2 days ago

NEWCASTLE are targeting winger Ismaila Sarr.

The Senegal star looks certain to leave Watford even if they stay up.

Ismaila Sarr looks certain to leave Watford even if they beat the drop Credit: Getty

Toon are nine points clear of the drop and boss Eddie Howe will continue to spend in the summer.

Sarr, 24, joined the Hornets from French club Rennes for a club-record £30million in 2019 so Newcastle can expect to pay more than that.

He has two years left on his contract but even at £35m, it would be good business for Newcastle.

Liverpool have also sent scouts to watch the winger.

Sarr has scored five Premier League goals for struggling Watford this season including one November's 4-1 rout over Manchester United.

He also bagged the equaliser in the Hornets' 1-1 draw against Toon in September.

Meanwhile, Spanish club Villarreal could land Sarr’s team-mate Emmanuel Dennis for about £25m.

The striker is also set to leave in the summer.

Dennis, also 24, is the club's top scorer with nine goals.

If they suffer relegation, the Hornets will also let players like Ben Foster and Tom Cleverley move on to cut their wage bill.

Watford are three points behind Everton in 18th, but have played two more games.

