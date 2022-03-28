ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to boost your social security by $800 – Americans need to follow crucial age rule to collect their cash

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 2 days ago

RETIREES collected their third $1,657 Social Security payment this month, however, those mulling retirement may want to know about crucial age rules that could boost their benefits by $800.

Americans who receive Social Security benefits can look forward to a 5.9 percent increase in their yearly payment throughout 2022.

Potential retirees need to know the crucial age rules that could boost their benefits by $800 monthly Credit: Getty

Payments are increasing due to the updated cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

This increase was implemented to reflect the rapidly rising US inflation rate, which is now 7.5 percent, the highest rate since January 1982.

However, those workers mulling retirement this year might want to hold off a few extra years.

One of the most important factors in determining your Social Security benefit is timing, and the earliest you can file for SS benefits is 62 - with the latest being 70.

The earlier you take benefits, the less you will receive; the longer you wait, up to age 70, the more you will receive.

Depending on your benefit amount and at which age you decide to begin distributions, you could almost double the benefits you receive each month.

Delaying your retirement credits is a financial reward when collecting SS benefits.

Credits begin to accumulate the month you hit your full retirement age (66 and four months for those born in 1956 and rise gradually to 67 for people born in 1960 and later).

For each month from your full retirement age until age 70 that you postpone filing for benefits, the Social Security Administration increases your eventual benefit by about two-thirds of one percent - a total of eight percent for each year you wait.

That means retirees who reach full retirement age at 67 but delay claiming until 70 will get an extra 24 percent of their monthly benefit.

If the average benefit is $1,500, your check could now be reduced to $1,050 if you retire at 62.

If you wait until 70, that check will be around $1,888, assuming average benefit and eight percent year-over-year accrual beginning at full retirement age.

SOCIAL SECURITY PAYMENT SCHEDULE

COLA payments are distributed on the second through fourth Wednesdays of every month, and the date is based on the recipient's birthday.

For example, if your birthday falls between the first and the 10th of the month, you will be paid on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and the 20th of the month, you will be paid on the third Wednesday.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and the 31st of the month, you will be paid on the fourth Wednesday.

You can check out the full schedule with payment dates for the rest of the year on the Social Security Administration's website.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Retirement Age#Social Security Benefits#Cola#Ss
