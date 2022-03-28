ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Drainage Issue

thelakewoodscoop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to AskTheMayor@thelakewoodscoop.com. I have a store on Clifton ave between 2nd and 3rd...

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

Lewiston mayor creates new panel to tackle homeless shelter questions and planning

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline on Friday turned the tables on the citywide debate over whether or not to create a new homeless shelter. The pro-shelter Sheline issued a proclamation creating what he called the Mayoral Ad Hoc Shelter Committee tasked “to look at the current range of services, shelters, and housing options available to people experiencing homelessness in Lewiston,” he said at a City Hall news conference.
LEWISTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakewood Township, NJ
Government
City
Clifton, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
Post Register

Democratic mayor responds to being left off ballot

SANDPOINT, Idaho (CBS2) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate and mayor of Sandpoint Shelby Rognstad is speaking out after being left off the Democratic primary ballot. In a statement, Rognstad writes "Today a Republican Secretary of State worked with a Republican Attorney general to illegally prevent a Democrat candidate from running for Governor, based on a technicality that has no basis in Idaho law. When I filed my candidacy on Friday, I declared as a Democrat on the filing form, which is exactly what the state law requires. Unfortunately, it’s not enough for Idaho Republicans to win almost every election, now they’re wanting to prevent elections from happening in the first place. I’m reviewing my options on how to fight this gross injustice that deprives Idaho voters of a choice on the primary ballot. ”
SANDPOINT, ID
Romesentinel.com

Health issue forces village of Boonville mayor to resign

BOONVILLE — Village of Boonville Mayor Eric W. McIntyre has announced his sudden resignation following a recent health issue. McIntyre announced that he is stepping down in an open letter to his constituents. McIntyre has served as the village mayor for several years, and was recently re-elected to the position in November.
BOONVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tls#Clifton Ave
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County selling SW Bend parcel to Kôr Land Trust/Housing Works for affordable housing

Deschutes County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to sell about seven acres along Simpson Avenue, near the OSU-Cascades campus, for $1.3 million to a partnership of Kôr Community Land Trust and Housing Works for a 110-home affordable housing project. The post Deschutes County selling SW Bend parcel to Kôr Land Trust/Housing Works for affordable housing appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy