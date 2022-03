Federal investigators determined that a fatal 2020 plane crash between Billings and Roundup was caused by the pilot flying too low to the ground. Lapses in the pilot’s judgment of the obstacles in the area led to a Cessna TR 182 crashing into a radio tower in January 2020, killing all four people on board, according to a final report published by the National Transportation Safety Board earlier this week. A final report by the NTSB is a slow process that can take at least 18 months to produce.

