According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, someone was attacked by a mountain lion in southwest Colorado's Montezuma County on February 27. Michael Warren, 47, was at his home in the area of Lebanon when he heard a "loud thud" on his front porch. The sound prompted his dogs to start barking aggressively and he decided to investigate, believing that the source of the sound was a fight between domestic cats.

COLORADO STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO