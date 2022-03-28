Bourbon Blonde Blog shares some spring refresh ideas!

Whether it's poured into coffee or enjoyed straight on the rocks, Jameson Irish Whiskey is a popular spirit for St. Patrick's Day. This year, the brand declared that the festivities are worthy of a two-day celebration (the traditional date of March 17, along with March 18), in order to make up for the toned-down parties in the past couple of years. Jameson is even paying some of its loyal customers to celebrate the holiday this year — that's how much the company wants everyone to have a good time. In order to help fuel a 48-hour festivity, the Jameson released its first-ever canned cocktail in the U.S., Ginger & Lime. The flavor is based on the classic Jameo and ginger ale bar order, but with a citrus twist.

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO