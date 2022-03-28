Two hospitalized after head-on collision in Jackson Co.

Two people are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision in Jackson County.

The crash happened Friday, March 25 just after 1:30 p.m. on Bunkerhill Road near Hawkins Road in Henrietta Township.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies report a Chevy pickup truck with a man driving northbound on Bunkerhill Road in the southbound travel lane attempting to pass multiple vehicles. The pickup collided head-on with a southbound Buick which was occupied by an 84-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman. Multiple witnesses said the driver of the pickup truck was driving recklessly prior to the crash.

Both the man and woman in the Buick were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

