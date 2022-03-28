Fire breaks out at Shiawassee bus garage

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire has broken out at the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) garage, which is just west of Owosso.

The garage is located on the 100 block of N. Delaney Rd. in Owosso Township.

6 News is in the area, but can’t get too close because police have the road blocked off in both directions.

SATA offers bus service in all the following areas:

City of Corunna

City of Durand

City of Laingsburg

City of Owosso

City of Perry

Township of Bennington

Township of Caledonia

Township of New Haven

Township of Owosso

Township of Shiawassee

Township of Venice

Township of Vernon

