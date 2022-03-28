ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

Fire breaks out at Shiawassee bus garage

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4PQn_0esIDSZi00

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire has broken out at the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) garage, which is just west of Owosso.

The garage is located on the 100 block of N. Delaney Rd. in Owosso Township.

6 News is in the area, but can’t get too close because police have the road blocked off in both directions.

SATA offers bus service in all the following areas:

City of Corunna

City of Durand

City of Laingsburg

City of Owosso

City of Perry

Township of Bennington

Township of Caledonia

Township of New Haven

Township of Owosso

Township of Shiawassee

Township of Venice

Township of Vernon

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shiawassee County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
Owosso, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Shiawassee County, MI
City
Owosso, MI
Owosso, MI
Accidents
City
New Haven, MI
Shiawassee County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
95.3 WBCKFM

This Three Rivers Woman Has Had ENOUGH of Drivers Destroying Her Yard

If you have ever lived on a corner, you probably have experienced the wrath of some very horrible drivers. Why when some people come to a corner, they feel the need to drive over your grass I do not know. The cost of their insurance if they have any must be very high. One woman in Three Rivers Michigan has had enough and went to Facebook to voice or write her opinion. She wrote on a Three Rivers Group Facebook page the following:
THREE RIVERS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perry Township#Bus Garage#Bus Service#Venice#Accident#Shiawassee#Sata#N Delaney Rd#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

1 killed in early-morning shooting on Flint’s west side

FLINT, MI—An early-morning shooting on the city’s west side claimed the life of a 42-year-old man, Flint police said. Police said Genesee County 911 was called around 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, regarding a shooting in the 1100 block of North Ballenger Highway. The victim was found in...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPMATTERS

200 children, chaperones stranded after Mackinac Bridge closure

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinaw City community rallied together to help more than 200 elementary students from Pickford and their chaperones who were stranded in the city Wednesday after falling ice closed the Mackinac Bridge. “What I witnessed tonight was the power of community!” State Rep. John...
MACKINAW CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Two pulled from Lake Lansing, taken to hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Fire and Rescue crews were called to Lake Lansing Tuesday around 9 a.m. after receiving calls of people in the water and a kayak nearby. When first responders arrived on the scene, they saw two people were underwater. Authorities say the two that were...
LANSING, MI
WOWO News

Defiance man hits semi head on in Paulding County

EMERALD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) – A Defiance man received life threatening injuries after hitting a semi head on in Defiance County, Ohio. At approximately 3:22 a.m. Sunday morning, tropers were dispatched to a report of a driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US24 near County Road 133 in Paulding County. Everett Dickerson, 61, from Defiance then struck a semi head on before traveling off the north side of the road.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
The Saginaw News

Saginaw County woman testifies she, four kids fled from fiancé before he allegedly killed his mom with hatchet

SAGINAW, MI — Wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with “Beautiful Disaster,” a mother of five testified her fiancé deliberately crashed into a car she and his grandmother were in, seemingly enraged over a text message. Dazed from the collision, the woman saw her fiancé walk away from the wreckage on a rural Saginaw County road and head back to his family home, where only moments before he had threatened his mother with a hatchet.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy