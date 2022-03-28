Police: Man In Critical Condition After Woman Runs Him Over During Fight

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was seriously injured when police said a woman hit him with a car after a fight in Knoxville.

Police said officers found a wrecked vehicle when they were called to Knox Avenue Friday just before midnight. Police said they found an injured man nearby on Grape Street.

A person with the victim said the woman had hit him with a car after a fight, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police identified the driver as 44-year-old Tina McAfee.

She’s in the Allegheny County Jail facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, criminal attempt and reckless driving.