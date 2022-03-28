ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Ingham County towns to receive trails funding

By Wells Foster
 2 days ago

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Board of Commissioners has passed a resolution to award funding to 11 local municipalities for trail improvements.

The millage was originally approved in 2014 and was renewed in 2020. It generates approximately $4 million in revenue annually.

The resolution provides $2,749,346.00 for multiple projects.

“We are thrilled to launch a strong investment in the trail system across Ingham County and
include some of the smaller communities such as Alaiedon Township and Vevay Township who
have not received any funding to date through this program,” said Bryan Crenshaw, Chairperson
of the Ingham County Board of Commissioners in a press release.

