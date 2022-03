(Source: Plantation Police Department)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Plantation Police Department their search for 13-year-old Gayden Russell has ended after he was found and reunited with his family.

According to police Gayden was reported missing Sunday, he was last seen in the 9300 block of NW 18th Court at around 12:40 p.m. He was wearing a red shirt, black pants and a gray backpack.

Since Russell is a juvenile he was considered endangered.