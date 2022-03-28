ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Man hears nextdoor neighbor's murder: 'No respect for life'

By Wayne Covil
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNj3y_0esICDl600

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police have asked for help catching a killer.

Michael Davis, 35, was shot and killed early Saturday morning while on the front porch of his Diamond Street home.

"I hear gunfire, next thing I knew, bullets were coming through my wall.  So I hit the floor," neighbor Ernest Wynn said. "I could actually hear the bullets coming through the sheet rock."

WTVR

Wynn suspected more than a dozen shots were fired. Once the shooting stopped, the scream began.

"It was just so much pandemonium. Chaos," he said. "We didn’t know maybe the child next door got hurt."

A nine-year-old child and a woman were in the home when Davis was killed.

"Just grateful that nobody else got hurt," Wynn said. "My heart goes out. I feel sorry for the young man who lost his life, for his family."

One clue that might help close the case was a knock on Wynn's door minutes before the shooting.

"A gentleman came over and asked for a cigarette, but I told him I didn’t smoke," Wynn said. "He said alright, went back, said he was sorry to disturb us."

Michael Davis was the City of Petersburg's third homicide of the year.

“Just as a whole,  no respect for life," Wynn said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Petersburg, VA
The Independent

Man accused of killing cancer survivor wife after she filed for divorce over his affair while she did chemotherapy

An Indiana farmer has been charged with the murder of his wife who had just finished her chemotherapy after surviving breast cancer.Elizabeth ‘Nikki’ Wilhoite, 41, was hit with a “gallon-size cement flower pot” in her face allegedly by her husband Andrew Wilhoite, after she sought a divorce over his affair, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.“This lady just finished her last round of chemo today … very proud of you,” Mr Andrew, 39, said in a Facebook post sharing her smiling picture on 18 March.On 26 March, her body was found “partially submerged in approximately three feet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Nextdoor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy