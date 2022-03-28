Man hears nextdoor neighbor's murder: 'No respect for life'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police have asked for help catching a killer.

Michael Davis, 35, was shot and killed early Saturday morning while on the front porch of his Diamond Street home.

"I hear gunfire, next thing I knew, bullets were coming through my wall. So I hit the floor," neighbor Ernest Wynn said. "I could actually hear the bullets coming through the sheet rock."

Wynn suspected more than a dozen shots were fired. Once the shooting stopped, the scream began.

"It was just so much pandemonium. Chaos," he said. "We didn’t know maybe the child next door got hurt."

A nine-year-old child and a woman were in the home when Davis was killed.

"Just grateful that nobody else got hurt," Wynn said. "My heart goes out. I feel sorry for the young man who lost his life, for his family."

One clue that might help close the case was a knock on Wynn's door minutes before the shooting.

"A gentleman came over and asked for a cigarette, but I told him I didn’t smoke," Wynn said. "He said alright, went back, said he was sorry to disturb us."

Michael Davis was the City of Petersburg's third homicide of the year.

“Just as a whole, no respect for life," Wynn said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .