Jared Kushner Is Reportedly Ready to Share What He Knows About January 6th to House Select Committee

Jared Kushner Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP/MEGA.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While Donald Trump’s adult children have not appeared before the House select committee, it looks like one member of the former president’s White House team is ready to speak: Jared Kushner. While Donald’s son-in-law was not in the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, he could offer context to how the day’s events played out.

Kushner is expected to appear virtually later in the week, according to ABC News sources. Even though the former senior adviser was on a plane back to Washington, D.C. that day after a trip to Saudi Arabia, he was well aware of what was going down at the Capitol. Once he landed, he made sure to stay away from the White House because he knew it would lead to a dispute with Donald, per ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl in his book, Betrayal.

Kushner’s wife, Ivanka Trump, was asked for voluntary testimony earlier this year about the events that went down that day by committee chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. So far, she has not appeared before the panel, but there have been ongoing negotiations with the committee to get her testimony. While Ivanka is trying to remind investigators that she “did not speak at the January 6 rally,” former acting national security adviser Keith Kellogg placed Ivanka in the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, trying to help diffuse the situation.

In Bob Woodward’s book, Peril, her attempts to get through to her father, Donald Trump were well chronicled. “She could reach her father in ways others could not,” reads the excerpt obtained by SheKnows. “She could talk to him as a daughter.” But that conversation didn’t go as planned because when she walked out of the Oval Office, “Kellogg immediately recognized the look on her face.” There is a lot at stake for the Trump family as new evidence continues to work against them. It’s unclear the information Kushner has to offer, but it could be one of the reasons he and Ivanka have tried to distance themselves from Donald’s administration.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.