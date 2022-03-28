ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles GM on Jalen Hurts: ‘He’s our starter, we believe in him’

 2 days ago

Philadelphia Eagles general manager and executive VP Howie Roseman affirmed the organization’s belief in quarterback Jalen Hurts on Monday at the NFL annual meetings in Palm Beach, Fla.

Philadelphia was said to be interested in engineering a trade for Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson, both of whom were dealt to other teams this month. But publicly, the Eagles have continued to back Hurts, who took over as their full-time starter in 2021.

“I don’t know that we ever wavered from the level of commitment that we’ve had in Jalen,” Roseman told reporters. “I think when we say he’s our guy, he’s our starter and we believe in him, and we got to do whatever we can to help him and give him a chance to reach his potential. I don’t think that’s changed one bit.

“If anything, talking and just hearing his plan to improve and things he wants to do, this guy looks for every option to get better and do whatever it takes.”

The second-round draft pick in 2020 supplanted Carson Wentz by the end of his rookie season, making four starts after Wentz had fallen out of favor with the team.

In 2021 Hurts started 15 games, missing one with an ankle injury and resting in Week 18. By then he had guided the Eagles to a wild-card berth, having finished the regular season with 3,144 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions on a 61.3 percent completion rate.

Hurts tossed two picks in his playoff debut, a 31-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback, a 2017 national champion, also ran for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021.

–Field Level Media

