Virginia Beach man shot his elderly parents dead while his daughter was upstairs. He’ll now serve 30 years.

The home in the 400 block of Kellam Road in Virginia Beach, where Roy and Sheila Brady were shot and killed in July 2019. The couple's son, Christopher Shawn Brady, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for their murders. Jane Harper/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday, nearly three years after killing his elderly parents in their home.

Christopher Shawn Brady, 47, pleaded guilty last year to two counts each of second-degree murder and illegal use of a firearm in the July 12, 2019, slaying of his parents, Roy and Sheila Brady.

Brady told detectives at the time of his arrest — four days after the murders — that he didn’t know why he shot his parents. He did not provide a motive during his Monday sentencing, either, said Macie Allen, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

The 30-year sentence, handed down by Circuit Court Judge James C. Lewis, was the maximum allowed under the plea agreement. It was above the high-end of Virginia sentencing guidelines, which recommended between 15 years and 11 months and 26 years and 7 months.

Kristin Paulding, Brady’s defense attorney, said she was hopeful the court would not pass down the 30-year maximum sentence, but said “I see why the court thought that was appropriate.”

According to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, Brady killed his parents in their Kellam Road home where Brady and his teenage daughter also lived.

Brady’s daughter was upstairs playing a computer game when she heard yelling — and then gunfire — downstairs, the girl testified during Brady’s preliminary hearing in February 2020. Brady then came upstairs with a gun in his hand, telling her they needed to leave. As she left, the teen saw her grandmother lying in the living room, surrounded by a pool of blood.

The night of the murders, Brady returned briefly to the crime scene to pick up shell casings in efforts to make it appear as if a robbery had occurred, Brady’s daughter told police in an interview. Brady also disassembled the murder weapon — a .45-caliber gun — throwing the barrel into the water below the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel as he drove to Richmond.

The remaining parts of the gun, which investigators found in Brady’s truck, were a match for the shell casings recovered from the scene, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

Brady and his daughter stayed in a Richmond-area motel for several days before Brady turned himself in, prosecutors said.

It wasn’t until Brady gave himself up to police that Roy and Sheila Brady’s bodies were found. Roy Brady, 72, was seated in his recliner with a bullet wound to his head; Sheila Brady, 73, lay on the floor with gunshot wounds in the head, torso and arm.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com