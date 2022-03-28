ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Tony Elumelu Tells the TIME100 Impact Awards Gala: The World Is in Need More Than Ever Before

By Nik Popli
TIME
TIME
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZnlA_0esIBgCG00

When philanthropist Tony Elumelu took the stage at Monday night’s TIME100 Impact Awards and Gala , he spoke with a sense of urgency: “The world is in need of people like us—more than ever before,” he said to the crowd, which included celebrities, politicians and prominent business leaders. “We should pull resources together, we should commit now to help in anyway possible in economically empowering others.”

Elumelu’s plea is part of the reason he was on the stage at the Museum of the Future in Dubai in the first place. The TIME100 Impact Award recipient has spent his career advocating for economic empowerment in the less fortunate places in the world.

The Nigerian entrepreneur paid tribute to the “hard working young men and women in Africa who aspire to help their families and their communities.” He shared his story of rising from a modest beginning to launching the Tony Elumelu Foundation in 2010, which is aimed at creating “significant opportunities and economic hope for others” while “helping redefine how all of us need to work together to uplift through the message of entrepreneurship.”

The foundation has given $5,000 each to 15,000 young entrepreneurs from 54 African countries as part of his effort to grow the entrepreneurial spirit in Africa and encourage economic development.

In addition to his philanthropic efforts, Elumelu serves as chair of the United Bank of Africa, where his vision for securing long-term investments from the private sector to drive economic development in Africa has helped create new job opportunities and turn the continent into a hub for innovation. And Monday night, Elumelu stressed that Africa, and the world, need investment and opportunities more than ever.

“In the 21st century, there’s so much poverty, sickness, and bitterness in the world,” he said. “Our calling should be one that has to prioritize humanity.”

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Here Are the Highlights From the TIME100 Impact Awards and Gala

If you haven’t yet heard of the Museum of the Future, it’s not because you’re living in the past. The new museum opened in Dubai in February 2022, a seven-story, elliptical structure inscribed with Arabic script, outside and in. It’s a striking new part of Dubai’s cityscape.
WORLD
TIME

‘It’s Not Just Enough to Build,’ David Adjaye Says as He Accepts TIME100 Impact Award

Architect David Adjaye doesn’t just construct buildings—he also creates learning experiences. As the designer of such high-profile places as the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., and the Nobel Peace Center in Norway, Adjaye has a knack for bringing attention to social issues and shining a light on history through architectural design.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#In The World#The Museum Of The Future#Impact Award#Nigerian#African#The United Bank Of Africa
TheConversationAU

Does the pre-election budget address ways to realistically 'close the gap' for Indigenous people?

As Treasurer Josh Frydenberg handed down the federal government’s pre-election budget on Tuesday night, I watched in anticipation to see what it would hold for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities. It’s an important issue, particularly in light of the government’s 2020 commitment to new targets to address the ever-growing disparities between Indigenous peoples and the rest of the population that have yet to be adequately addressed. It was no surprise to see a strong budget focus on the cost of living. Petrol prices have surged past A$2 a litre, and the cost of food is rising because...
HOMELESS
TIME

How TIME Chose the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022

Which businesses and corporate leaders are shaping our future? That’s the question at the heart of TIME100 Most Influential Companies, an annual list that highlights businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world. To assemble it, TIME solicits nominations across sectors including health care , entertainment , technology , and more from our global network of editors and correspondents, as well as from industry experts. Then we evaluate each on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse array of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.
BUSINESS
Nieman Lab

Journalists are increasingly partnering with outside organizations. A new report offers a glimpse at how that’s going

All the way back in 2009, Nieman Lab published “NGOs and the news,” a project that looked at how “civil society actors such as NGOs and advocacy networks are becoming increasingly significant players as the traditional news media model is threatened by shrinking audiences, the availability of free content online, and the declining fortunes of mainstream media.”
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Celebrities
dailyhodl.com

Re-State Foundation Announces the Launch of the First MetaUniversity in the MetaMetaverse

Re-State Foundation, a Swiss non-profit foundation aiming to reimagine the future of governance, is launching the world’s first MetaUniversity in the MetaMetaverse. MetaUniversity’s vision is to co-create all essential past, present and future knowledge related to governance and collaboration, for a systemic evolution toward united human consciousness. In addition to educational resources on web 3.0 and collaboration, the MetaUniversity links together and provides a space for all educational institutions currently operating in various metaverses.
EDUCATION
TIME

TIME

55K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy