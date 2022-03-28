ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Animal Care comes to aid of limping pig in need of a pedicure

By Andrea Carden
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - I bet you didn't know that just like cats and dogs need nail trims, pigs need their hooves trimmed regularly. City of San Antonio Animal Care Services encountered a pig wandering around on an open soccer field recently that a concerned...

