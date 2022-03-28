ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

Two Hollister school districts awarded $450K for broadband and connectivity

By Ricardo Tovar
 2 days ago
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Two Hollister School Districts will get $448,000 as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Hollister High School District will receive $363,671.40 and the San Benito High School will receive $84,810 Congressman Jimmy Panetta's office announced.

The Emergency Connectivity Fund is a great tool to assist schools in our county with additional connectivity for our students," said San Benito County Superintendent of Schools Krystal Lomanto ". This is an instrumental step to closing the homework gap and elevating those with limited access to information. The San Benito County Office of Education looks forward to seeing how this fund can make differenceS in students’ lives and additional steps for ongoing support in this very important aspect of education.”

Eligible schools and libraries can receive funds to cover the costs of laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connectivity purchases for off-campus use by students, school staff and library patrons.

The complete list of schools districts that received funds:

SCHOOL AMOUNT RECEIVED
Alisal Union Elementary School District $2,092,237.50
Carmel Unified School District $127,994.43
Ceiba College Preparatory Academy $64,620.00
Chartwell School $24,000.00
Chualar Union Elementary School District $82,075.52
Greenfield Union School District $781,406.51
Hollister Elem School District $363,671.40
Monterey Peninsula Unified Schools $224,808.99
Pacific Grove Unified School District $238,430.76
Pajaro Valley Unified School District $4,139,789.56
Salinas City Elementary School District $3,044,270.84
Salinas Public Library $24,000.00
Salinas Union High School District $411,240.00
San Benito High School District $84,810.00
Santa Cruz City School District $1,686,718.92
Santa Cruz County Office of Education $302,767.85
Santa Rita Union School District $1,182,838.04
Spreckels Union School District $93,873.90

