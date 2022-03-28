ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Clergy exodus: Why so many religious leaders are leaving their positions

By ANGELA BROWN
wcyb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA supermoon rises above a Jesus Christ...

wcyb.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Canadian Indigenous leaders to meet pope over school abuse

TORONTO (AP) — When an Assembly of First Nations delegation traveled to the Vatican in 2009 to meet with then-Pope Benedict XVI, the pontiff told them in a private meeting of his “personal anguish” over abuse suffered by Indigenous children in church-run boarding schools they were forced to attend in Canada. What at the time […]
WORLD
AFP

Israel-Arab ties 'deter' Iran, Israel FM tells landmark meeting

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the top diplomats of Israel and four Arab states wrapped up a landmark meeting Monday vowing to boost cooperation, which Israel said would send a strong message to its arch foe Iran.  As the diplomats were wrapped up in their Negev meeting, Abbas hosted Jordan's King Abdullah II, making his first visit to the West Bank since 2017.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
The Associated Press

Prominent Israeli rabbi mourned by thousands at funeral

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people attended the funeral Sunday of a prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbi in a city in central Israel. Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 94, one of the most influential scholars in the country’s religious community, died Friday. He was born in Pinsk, Belarus, and moved to what was then British-ruled Palestine as a child. He was one of the few remaining leaders of the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel born before the Holocaust and was revered by many in the Jewish religious world.
RELIGION
Reuters

Israeli president visits Jordan in latest sign of closer ties - officials

AMMAN, JERUSALEM, March 29 (Reuters) - President Isaac Herzog will make the first official visit by an Israeli head of state to Jordan on Wednesday, officials said, in the latest thaw in ties between two countries formally at peace for nearly three decades. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including Israel's nearly 55-year-old...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clergy#Warsaw#Supermoon#Holy Cross#Ap Photo

Comments / 0

Community Policy