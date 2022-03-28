A Moment in Monrovia History: Train Station With Santa Fe Train

There are some truly spectacular abandoned train stations all over the globe, and we’ve compiled the most beautiful right here. The most influential mode of transport ever conceived? The humble railway allowed nations to develop, industries to be built and much more, and its influence cannot be overstated. Although air travel and private vehicles may have overtaken the humble train, the world is still filled with gorgeous railway journeys. And, of course, you can’t have a railway journey without a train station.

