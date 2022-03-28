ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

If you saw parasitic gill lice would you know what to do?

By George Noleff
 2 days ago

(WFXR) — Parasitic gill lice have been found in rainbow trout in Blue Springs Creek in Wythe and Smyth counties.

Gill lice are tiny parasites that attach to the mouths, fins, and gills of fish. While minor infestations can be tolerated by most fish, severe infestations can be life-threatening.

The discovery has raised questions about how to spot gill lice, and what people should do if they find them.

Here is what a Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) biologist says to do:

  • Check every trout caught for gill lice
  • Look in the gills and mouth for tiny brown and white creatures
  • If found, snap a photo to send to the DWR
  • Return the fish to the water, or keep it if it is legal to do so.
(Photos courtesy: Virginia DWR)

Right now, DWR officials think the gill lice are isolated to Blue Springs Creek, and that they are Salmincola californiensis , a species of lice that only infects rainbow trout and Pacific salmon species. Because of that, the DWR does not believe they pose much threat to Virginia’s native brook trout species.

Gill lice do not infect humans. If you catch a fish with gill lice, it can still be eaten if cooked properly.

